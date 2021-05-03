Bondly Hits One Day Volume of $3.84 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Bondly has a market capitalization of $45.09 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000753 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00068502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00071227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.93 or 0.00873658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00098327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.19 or 0.09195036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00045831 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

