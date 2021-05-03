Boosted Finance (BOOST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $248,871.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $248,871.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $59.92 or 0.00105369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00279970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.49 or 0.01180803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00741527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.36 or 1.00529045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

