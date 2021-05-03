Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New $275.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BYDGF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.13.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $186.43 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of $136.72 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.72.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

