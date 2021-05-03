Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$255.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$257.10.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$228.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$225.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$219.45. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$184.84 and a 12 month high of C$245.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.