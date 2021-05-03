BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 285 at Berenberg Bank

BP (LON:BP) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BP. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 364.64 ($4.76).

BP opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 301.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £61.65 billion and a PE ratio of -7.59. BP has a 1 year low of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.59%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 315 ($4.12) per share, with a total value of £305.55 ($399.20). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 15,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 15,913 shares of company stock worth $4,770,555.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

