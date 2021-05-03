BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BPMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BPMP opened at $13.06 on Friday. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

