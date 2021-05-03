BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

BPMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.46, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

