Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $201.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.09 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit