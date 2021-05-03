Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Five Below comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $201.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.09 and its 200 day moving average is $174.55.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.