Bridge City Capital LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $242.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day moving average is $249.40. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.39 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

