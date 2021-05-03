Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bridge City Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LHC Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $208.27 on Monday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.26 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.70 and its 200-day moving average is $205.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $532.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. Analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

