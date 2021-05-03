Bridge City Capital LLC Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,990,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $119.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.21.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

