Bridge City Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 63.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $2,765,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $164.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 173.28 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $169.88.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

