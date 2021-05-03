Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 449 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Diodes comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,911,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 37.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 94,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $76.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

