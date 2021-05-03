Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 449 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Diodes comprises approximately 1.5% of Bridge City Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after buying an additional 346,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,911,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 37.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 345,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 94,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $76.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several research analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.
In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $4,189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,072.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
Recommended Story: Price Target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.