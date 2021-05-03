Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.81.

BMY stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 278,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

