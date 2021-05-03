Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 125,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 82,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

