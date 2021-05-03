Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.81.

BMY stock opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.50. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -567.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

