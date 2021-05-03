Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.30. 1,806,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,857. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

