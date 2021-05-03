Brokerages Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Allegion posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $91,348,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $22,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,248. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $140.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

