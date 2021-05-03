Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to Post $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Burlington Stores posted earnings per share of ($4.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.20. 2,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,539. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.81. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $155.03 and a 12-month high of $331.17. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

