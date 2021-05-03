Brokerages Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Get Crown ElectroKinetics alerts:

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CRKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 164,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.24% of Crown ElectroKinetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.97. 23,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,141. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown ElectroKinetics (CRKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown ElectroKinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.