Brokerages Anticipate Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $64.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.76 million and the lowest is $64.47 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $34.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $286.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.45 million to $289.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.18 million to $401.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded down $7.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.13 and a beta of 2.24. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $336.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

