Brokerages Anticipate Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sohu.com by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sohu.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOHU stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,615. The firm has a market cap of $746.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sohu.com has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $25.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

