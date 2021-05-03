Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.09. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of TFII traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.92. 2,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,762. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.83.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

