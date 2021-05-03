Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $60.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.42 million and the highest is $60.72 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $259.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $257.38 million to $273.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit