Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $60.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.42 million and the highest is $60.72 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $66.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $257.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.60 million to $259.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.12 million, with estimates ranging from $257.38 million to $273.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

BNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,250,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.