Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

CALM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,944. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $35.97 and a 1-year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

