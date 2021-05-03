Brokerages Expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,610,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,353,961. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

