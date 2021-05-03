Brokerages Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report $460.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $459.00 million and the highest is $462.80 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $405.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $34.71.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.