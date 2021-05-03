Brokerages Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have issued reports on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $3.05 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $161.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 277,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.