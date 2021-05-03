Brokerages Expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post $106.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.99 million and the highest is $109.75 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $118.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $436.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $433.31 million to $444.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $454.78 million, with estimates ranging from $446.20 million to $466.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

RPAI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.95. 1,842,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,366. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

