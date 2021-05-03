Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $94.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. RPM International has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $98.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

