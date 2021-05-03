Brokerages Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will post $350.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.50 million to $355.80 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $342.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUM. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.89. 1,013,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.