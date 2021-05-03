Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Target Price at $2,210.97

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, forty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,490.75.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday.

GOOGL stock traded down $10.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,343.08. 1,393,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,185.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,918.57. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

