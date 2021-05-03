Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $10.77

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Amarin stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amarin by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 20.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Analyst Recommendations for Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit