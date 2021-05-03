Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Price Target at $10.77

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Amarin stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amarin by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 104,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 20.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,020,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 171,779 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 5.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

