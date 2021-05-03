Brokerages Set Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Target Price at $32.50

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 13,292.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Aramark by 19.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Aramark by 990.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

