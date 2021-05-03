Brokerages Set Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target at $26.00

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,873,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

