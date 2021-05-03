Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Target Price at C$39.95

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEED. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$41.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$32.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Canopy Growth stock traded down C$1.79 on Monday, hitting C$31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,169. The firm has a market cap of C$11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.75. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.34 and a one year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

