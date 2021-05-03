Brokerages Set International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) PT at GBX 223.43

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 223.43 ($2.92).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

Shares of LON:IAG opened at GBX 202.80 ($2.65) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

