Brokerages Set LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target at $86.78

May 3rd, 2021

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after acquiring an additional 261,143 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,177,000 after purchasing an additional 276,656 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,205,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.99. 15,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,038. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.74. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Analyst Recommendations for LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

