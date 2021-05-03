Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $53.54

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. OneMain has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

