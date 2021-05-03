Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Target Price at $101.09

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.09.

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 974,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,733. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,752,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,693,000 after purchasing an additional 583,293 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,865,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,921,000 after buying an additional 125,911 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $208,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,036,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,081,000 after buying an additional 494,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

