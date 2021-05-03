Brokerages Set ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Target Price at $203.67

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $203.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,497,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD stock opened at $191.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.45. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.