Brokerages Set The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

LOVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $72.48. 340,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.63. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -557.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $5,646,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $12,471,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,532,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Lovesac by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Lovesac by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

