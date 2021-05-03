Brokers Issue Forecasts for Randstad’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Randstad in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Randstad’s FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $36.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $38.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

