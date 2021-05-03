Brokers Set Expectations for TriMas Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TriMas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. TriMas had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%.

Shares of TRS opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. TriMas has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $107,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,370.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Swart sold 3,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $107,442.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock worth $3,106,620 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

