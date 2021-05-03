Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 527,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 57.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BPYU opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brookfield Property REIT has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

