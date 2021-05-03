Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
