Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.12. Brookfield Renewable has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

