Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BEP opened at $39.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.06. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

BEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

