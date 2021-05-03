Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

BEP.UN stock traded down C$0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$47.53. The company had a trading volume of 207,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.35. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$36.23 and a one year high of C$63.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.31%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

