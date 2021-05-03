Brown Financial Advisory Has $400,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brown Financial Advisory lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.