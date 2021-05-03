Brown Financial Advisory Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brown Financial Advisory raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 13.8% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

BND opened at $85.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

